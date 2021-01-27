Stop blaming me for bad roads in Ashanti Region – Wontumi

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi

Road projects in the Ashanti Region have been stalled as a result of the unavailability of funds from the Central Government contrary to earlier claims there was money available for the completion of such projects, Chairman Wontumi has said.

“The work I funded, the government hasn’t paid us yet because there is no money. If the government pays me for the work I have done, then I will also pay my debtors and return to site”, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako who has funded some road construction projects across the country revealed on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), his outfit cannot be blamed for the dusty nature of Kumasi inner roads in the wake of numerous calls by residents for the government to abrogate the contract awarded him due to his influence in the Akufo-Addo government.



“I am not the one to release funds for the construction. The Finance Minister is responsible for releasing the funds so I will not take the blame. The government has just appointed his Ministers for vetting, let’s pray they do things in a hurry and the Finance Minister will give me money to complete the work for you”, Mr. Antwi Boasiako popularly called Wontumi said.

The outspoken Regional Chairman prior to the December 7 polls, 2020, is on record to have said, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo had secured funds from IMF to make the road network in the Ashanti Region first-class roads.



Chairman Wontumi strongly appealed to the electorates particularly those in the region to vote massively to retain Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure full completion of every project the government has already started for the people.



According to him, should the people change their mind and vote for NDC being led by former President John Dramani Mahama, the latter will halt every project in the region for obvious reasons.