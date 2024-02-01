Stop claiming government projects as yours – NPP parliamentary candidate warns Alhassan Suhuyini

NPP parliamentary candidate for Tamale North, Abdul Rahman Alidu Abreh

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate in the Tamale North Constituency, Alhaji Abdul Rahman Alidu Abreh has accused Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini of claiming government projects in the constituency.

Alhaji Abreh accused the MP of claiming to be the initiator of the ongoing construction of the Kalpohin- Kanvili Kpawumo bridge in the area.



He stated emphatically that the project was fully funded by the government, adding that the MP had nothing to do with it.



"Our government cannot be championing this kind of project and our MP who has run away from the constituency will now come back and be claiming the projects", Alhaji Abreh told journalists after inspecting the project.



"This particular project, the MP has nothing to do with it. He's not involved in it at all", he added.

He said the project was solely funded by the central government through the Department of Urban Roads and is being executed by Ihsan Company Limited.



While commending the Chief of Kpawumo for adding his voice to urban roads, he cautioned the MP to shy away from trying to associate himself with the project.



The NPP parliamentary candidate has promised to win the seat for his party for the first time when Ghana goes to the polls in December.



He has repeatedly accused Alhaji Suhuyini of abandoning the constituency and doing little to improve the lives of the people, a situation he has promised to change when voted into power.