Stop comparing Ghana to America over speed in George Floyd’s case - Lawyer

Lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey

A private legal practitioner lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey has asked Ghanaians to stop comparing the speed at which the trial of the murder case of late George Floyd to cases in Ghana.

The lawyer opined that the two legal jurisprudence are different and cannot be compared in any way.



The onetime presidential hopeful speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that every lawyer would agree with the position that every legal system are different from each other.



He argued every country have different ways of dealing with issues, but the bottom line is that at the end of the trial justice, ought to be seen to be done irrespective of the delays.



Lawyer Dartey went on in stating that in murder cases, you don’t rush in dealing with the matter when you have not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.



He was reacting to the final verdict reached in the late George Floyd’s case; where the accused person has been found guilty on all the grounds levelled against him.



Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of George Floyd nearly a year ago.

Chauvin had been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



After hearing closing arguments Monday, the 12-member jury spent about six hours discussing information from the three-week trial before coming to a decision.



Ghanaians have praised the court and wondered why Ghana has been able to reach a conclusion in the death of late Major Mahama and the late MP J.B Danquah.



The lawyer said the comparison is needless because in murder cases, every aspect t of the matter must be dealt with.



o him, because the punishment for murder could be a death sentence, the processes in arriving at that decision should not be rushed.



He stressed even if a case travels for ten years, a verdict would be reached hence Ghanaians should appreciate our legal systems.