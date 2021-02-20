Stop concentrating on Mahama's election petition - NPP communicator to Ghanaians

NPP Communicator, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has asked Ghanaians not to pay attention to Ex-President John Mahama's election petition.

According to him, the petition is just a strategy by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to waste President Nana Akufo-Addo's second term.



Mr. Miracles Aboagye, who is also a former MCE for Akuapem North, touched on a few things that have characterized the petition by the former President citing some as his witnesses' inability to provide solid evidence in court and the numerous applications filed by his lawyers which have all been dismissed.



To him, the NDC has intentionally filed the petition to prepare their ''incompetent Presidential candidate'' in the person of John Mahama for the 2024 elections.



He therefore called on Ghanaians not to spend their energy and time on the petition but rather concentrate on the President's second term agenda aimed at further improving the lives of the populace.

''I am appealing to all Ghanaians that it is time we move on as a people. Let's leave the case for them to stay in court but we have already wasted two months. Next week will be the third month; time is going. For those of us in this country - citizens of this country - we need our lives back. We want to move on and move forward and see greater things. In the last four years, Nana Addo gave us free SHS, gave us One District One Factory, gave us 1 Million Dollar 1 Constituency. In 2021 to 2024, he has promised us rent allowance scheme. He has promised us national Identification card for Universities . . . he has promised the Okada people some alternative form of livelihood.



''These things are what we should concentrate on but should we focus on the NDC, it means we're being pushed into a corner as a people to kowtow to the strategies of a political party, ie. in ensuring that they remain relevant between now to December 2021 before they start their internal party politics and [2] to ensure they strategically position their incompetent Presidential candidate so that they prepare him for the future elections," he said during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" Friday morning.



