'Stop consuming washed ashore dolphins' – Assembly to residents

The Nzema East Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has cautioned the public against consuming the dolphins that were washed ashore.

A statement signed by the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Assembly, Daniel Bentum Essel on 7 April 2021 indicated that:



“Residents who were around us at the time they appeared started to attack, killed and sent some home for domestic and commercial purposes”.



The Assembly has dispatched a team comprising the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Municipal Police Commander, Municipal BNI Officer, and representative from the Fisheries Commission to the area to ascertain the veracity of the issue.



According to the statement, an eyewitness revealed to the team that the marine mammals were washed ashore alive and were about 200.

“The team upon hearing such bizarre occurrences put in stringent measures and retrieved 68 dolphins from the shore and residents. Out of these, 30 were alive and 38 were dead,” the eye witness stated.



According to the statement, the team released the live dolphins back into the sea and buried the dead ones at the Assembly’s dumpsite.



“The Assembly with the help of the BNI, Police, the Environmental Health Officer, and Chief Fishermen are currently assisting in investigations to retrieve the remaining fishes sent home by some individuals for domestic and commercial purposes,” the statement added.