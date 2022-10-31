Stop describing rich people as thieves - Bishop Tackie-Yarboi

Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church International

Source: Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, Contributor

The Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church International, Bishop N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, has admonished Pastors and Christians to desist from describing rich people as thieves.

According to Bishop Tackie-Yarboi, many wealthy people worked very hard day and night for their money and properties and therefore cannot be called thieves.



“Some people may acquire their monies through dubious means but not all rich people are thieves,” he noted.



He made the statement during an annual gathering of the congregants dubbed Wonderful Jesus at the VBCI Headquarters, Accra Ghana.



He was preaching on the topic; "Clarifying Unmerited Favour and Merited Favour" emphasising that man needs to work hard to provoke blessings.



"Unmerited favour is only for our salvation but for the rest of everything in life you have to work for it. Remember God doesn’t come down himself but uses people and

the only favour we don’t merit is our salvation," he explained.



Quoting from the book of Luke 2:40, he admonished the congregants to seek for wisdom and understanding about how the world system is operating.



Bishop Tackie-Yarboi added that, "after you have been saved, then every favour you must get, you have to work for it."



He finally charged Christians to stop being timid and cowards and get up to fight for higher positions.