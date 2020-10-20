Stop discrediting our credible electoral processes – Jean Mensa to ‘naysayers’

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC chair

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has urged political parties and stakeholders to cease discrediting the Commission's credible electoral process unnecessarily.

Jean Mensa stated that her outfit is open to receive constructive criticism as it carries its mandate with transparency.



She made these comments yesterday, October 19, 2020, when she announced the qualified aspirants for the 2020 presidential polls.



According to her, the commission has put in place measures to address any weaknesses and gaps in the processes.



“Until then we entreat the naysayers to cease their onslaught of trying to discredit a thorough and credible electoral process and a Commission which has been open and transparent in all its dealings.”



The Chairperson in her ‘Let the Citizens know’ encounter stressed that the current Commission has been transparent with its processes and has removed the cloaks of secrecy that shrouded the EC’s activities and operations.



“Today, the number of persons who registered by District, Region as well as the sex and age are known to any interested citizen. It is no longer secret,” she said.

She urged all citizens to work with the Commission to strengthen and uphold the integrity of the systems and the Commission as a whole.



“Our doors remain open. We assure our stakeholders that we are receptive to constructive feedback and advice. Indeed the feedback and advice from well-meaning Ghanaians have helped enrich our work and enabled us to serve you better,” she noted.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama recently launched an attack on the credibility of the EC to conduct the December 7 election.



Though he admits that the country’s election management body has been a model organization within Africa, he argued that the current Commission, as constituted, cannot be trusted to rise to the occasion when the need arises.



Mr Mahama who spoke in an interview with Woezor TV also questioned the competence of the Commissioners of the electoral management body and accused them of deliberately re-assigning persons who can deliver on the job because they worked with the former Chairperson of the EC.