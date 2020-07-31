Politics

Stop disrespecting Nana Konadu, her husband founded NDC – Kweku Boahen rebuked

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Bissue has rebuked Kwaku Boahen for treating former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings unfairly.

Mr. Bissue slammed Kwaku Boahen for placing the NDC Running Mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang above the former First Lady.



Kwaku Boahen, speaking on UTV’s “Adekye Nsroma” asked Mrs. Konadu to go and establish her own party if she thinks she qualifies as a Vice Presidential candidate.

“Mrs Rawlings can go and create her own party as she has done if she wants to be called a Vice President and not in the NDC, because we raised her in our party as a Chairperson of Council of Elders so we don’t know what else she wants,” Kwaku Boahen said.



But Charles Bissue has cautioned Kwaku Boahen to respect Mrs. Rawlings saying, “if not for anything, she stood by her husband in all the years of his regime . . . It is said behind every successful man, there is a good woman. So if you are telling her to go and create her own party, then Kwaku I don’t think you have been fair to her because her husband plays a very key role in establishing the NDC party you are all enjoying today”.

