Stop eating salted fish for now– UG Professor cautions Ghanaians

Head of the Department of Marines and Fisheries Sciences at the University of Ghana, Professor Francis Nunoo, has warned Ghanaians to stay away from salted fish popular known as ‘momoni’ in the local parlance.

Prof Nunoo indicated in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the 3FM Sunrise show Tuesday, April 6, that information available to them shows that some of the washed-ashore fishes could find their way on the markets.



"I believe that they are simple enough for the ordinary man to follow. Let’s follow these little protocols and also let’s be on the look for foul smell on fishes. Then we should be fine."



“We have information that some people, when the waves of sea come, some of the fish appear back onto the surface of the shore’



Prof. Nunoo observed that “some people are picking up some of the fermented fish that have been exposed to vultures and animals after sea levels have resurfaced on the shore after their buried state.”



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned the general public not to consume the washed-ashore fish due to the potential health risks.

The FDA said in a statement that laboratory tests are underway to ascertain the cause of the death of the fishes.







The authority further revealed that it has dispatched its team to fish markets in Osu and other coastal areas in the capital to prevent washed-ashore fish from entering the food markets.



The FDA’s statement said “To prevent the washed-ashore fish from entering into the food chain the FDA inspection teams have been dispatched to fish markets including the Osu Mandela market in the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly.



“Our Western regional office has reported of sightings of dolphins washed ashore on some of the beaches and samples have also been taken for laboratory analysis.”