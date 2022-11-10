Stop embarrassing yourself - H Kwasi Prempeh to General Legal Council

Prof Henry Kwasi Prempeh

Prof Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), has advised the General Legal Council, GLC, not to embarrass itself following a directive demanding the social media handles of law students as part of disciplinary measures.

According to him, the body that regulates the legal profession in Ghana should also desist from embarrassing the entire profession, and the country at large, with its actions.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 9, the lawyer and educationalist stated that the GCL can do things right without resorting to was he calls "nonsense."



"The General Legal Council should stop embarrassing itself, the entire legal profession, and the country. We can do without such nonsense at this time," H Kwasi Prempeh wrote.



Meanwhile, Elorm Ababio, a student who just completed the Ghana School of Law (GSL) will not be called to the Ghana Bar due to a petition filed against her by a "concerned citizen".



Known popularly on YouTube as Ama Governor, the complaint, according to a letter signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo JA, Secretary, Ghana Legal Council (GLC), stated that Ama Governor is seen in widely circulated videos engaging in what it describes as “conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to the Bar”.

The Complainant, the GLC Secretary indicated, also submitted a flash drive [pen drive] which contains selected video files and hyperlinks of Ama Governor to relevant website publications.



Ama Governor’s conduct is said to violate Regulation 21(c) of the Legal Profession (Professional and Post-call Law Course) Regulations, 2018 L.I. 2355.



The said Regulation states: “A student of the school qualifies to be called to the Bar, if that student has […] (c) satisfied the Council that the student is of good character.”



Also, The school mandated to train legal practitioners on Wednesday, November 9, 2020, directed students to submit their social media handles for monitoring to ensure that they maintain a character befitting the legal profession.



Yaw Oppong, Director of the School who is also a member of the GLC, speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the School of Law Students’ Representative Council (SRC) executives explained that the request for social media handles will help many students willing to be called to the bar to maintain a good character.

“Everybody will have to provide their social media handles. We are going to look at it and you will be monitored in terms of conduct. We are required by law to make recommendations. We don’t want to stampede you.



“You are going to reapply beyond the pass and submit yourselves for all legitimate checks," he said.



