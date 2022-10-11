'Stop following fake pastors' - NPP Communicator to Ghanaians

Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Ofosu

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A Communication Team Member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Ofosu has advised Ghanaians to desist from attending Churches whose morals and beliefs do not come from God.

According to him, he doesn't understand why some Ghanaians are greedy and have decided to attend mushroom Churches.



" It is time for Ghanaians to stop being "Churchism" and think outside the box and stop following fake pastors."



Speaking with Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9, he stated, "We need people who will speak the truth always to govern this country and inspire the youths to achieve their dreams. Today, many pastors are all over preaching in the name of God yet they are fake and Ghanaians must always be careful the church they attend."

This is in relation to the arrest of Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa following allegations that she is behind a money-doubling scam.



The suspect also known as Mama Pat is currently assisting the police with investigations.



Samuel Ofosu said that he knows many fake pastors are always using their intelligence to dupe people. Every Ghanaian must know that going to church always will never bring food nor money on their table it' s all about hardworking and perseverance that will make you great person."