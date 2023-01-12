Stop globalizing your incompetence - Edudzi to Akufo-Addo government

Legal Practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo

Legal Practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, has asked the Akufo-Addo government to muster courage and accept the blame of the current crisis the Ghanaian economy is facing rather than blame the global crisis.

According to him, the current government's incompetence is why the country has colossal debt despite having more revenue sources than any other government since 1957.



Speaking on TV3’s big issues, he said this government should man up and take responsibility for the failure of the economy instead of engaging in blame game.



“What is our total debt today? Do you know by their reason of incompetent management of the exchange rate, they added 98 billion Ghana cedis to our public debt? So please stop globalizing your incompetence, face the fact, man up and say that look I have been irresponsible for the debt situation and that is why we are here.”

Edudzi Tamaklo said there is much expectation from this government because of the excess revenue they have made in the last 6 years in government.



“Do you know that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government have gotten more revenue than all administration since 1957? In fact, by the time NDC left office, the overall financial revenue sources available to the NDC in 8 years was 248 billion Ghana cedis, as I speak to you within the space of 6 years this government, if you put loans, grants, and tax revenue together, this government has gotten in excess of 560 billion just in six years. The bible says to whom much is given much is expected. In the midst of plenty, you have run us aground, what to do is to demonstrate humility,” he said in the interview.



