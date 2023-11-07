Stop holding yourself as Paramount Chief - Ave Traditional Area warns Torgbi Attah Kofi VII

Torgbiga Nyamekor Glakpe V

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Ave Traditional Area in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region has served a warning to Torgbi Attah Kofi VII, the Wlormefia or Fianorxorme of the area, to refrain from holding himself as the Paramount Chief of Ave- Dakpa and to stop performing certain traditional and administrative functions which are reserved for the Paramount Chief of the area and President of the Ave Council of Chiefs, Torgbiga Nyamekor Glakpe V.

In a press release signed by the spokesperson for the traditional area, John C Nyamekor, the traditional authority accused Torgbi Attah Kofi VII of trying to usurp the powers of the Paramount Chief and perform certain functions that were against the customs and traditions.



The release said that since time immemorial, the Paramount Chiefs have performed all administrative and deliberative functions and exercised the requisite powers by custom and tradition while the Fianorxorme has been restricted to certain spiritual functions only.



The release also accused the Assemblyman for the area, who doubles as the Presiding Member of the Akatsi North District Assembly, Patrick Kwame Ahiabu of conniving with Torgbi Attah Kofi VII, to engage in those acts that tend to breach the peace and security of the area.



"I wish to make it abundantly clear that my patience in the interest of peace has been fully exhausted. I will no longer sit by and watch my position as Paramount Chief dishonoured. There is only one Paramount Chief of Ave-Dakpa and

that is me and there will be no other Paramount Chief".



"There is no Chief above me at Ave-Dakpa, and neither is my position Yevufia position. Henceforth my reactions shall be swift and decisive, albeit within our customs and the laws for the land - I am the Paramount and highest Chief of Ave-



Dakpa and no one should deceive himself into believing that this fact will change under my watch," parts of the statement read.