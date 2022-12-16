1
Stop hotels, schools from charging in dollars - George Mireku Duker

George Mireku Duker Speaks.jpeg Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, George Mireku Duker has called on government to stop hotels, educational institutions and other entities from charging clients and customers in dollars.

Ghana's cedi, weeks ago, was struggling against the dollar and affected commodity prices and transport fares.

Prices of commodities, fuel and fares went up astronomically making living very difficult for many Ghanaians.

But the cedi has seen a significant growth as the currency on Thursday, December 15, is now selling at 9.3 and at a buying price of 9.29, according to the Bank of Ghana exchange rates.

This is seen to be a major progress for the nation.

However, prices of commodities and transport fares remain the same and Ghana's inflation rate is currently reported to be over 50 percent.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker blamed the fluctuations in the performance of the cedi on the behavior of hoteliers and owners of educational institutions who quote their charges and fees in dollars.

He wondered why the Bank of Ghana has allowed this to continue because it doesn't help the country.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning programme, Hon. Mireku Duker admonished the authorities to cancel this practice with immediate effect.

"It's very sad and disheartening," he shared his disappointment.

