Stop interfering in the National House of Chiefs election - Chieftaincy Forum, Africa

Traditional leaders at a gathering

Source: Amadu Kamil, Contributor

Chieftaincy Forum, Africa, a non-governmental organisation has expressed dissatisfaction on the perceived corruption in the chieftaincy system in the country.

According to the group, it is “worried that chiefs who constitute the main moral paragons and critical voices in the fight against corruption are themselves being corrupt.



“Our worry is borne out of the genuine concern that the chieftaincy institution which is culturally and constitutionally insulated from political control and manipulation appears to be losing its time tested value of independence and a sense of autonomy which used to be its critical hallmarks,” the statement noted.



A spokesperson for Chieftaincy Forum, Africa, Philip Mensah said “We have been observing with pain and worry the pace at which morality is taking a nosedive in our chieftaincy institution, once revered for its strong moral standards which include; but not limited to anti-corruption standards and high ethical values.

He further commended Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Togbe Afede XIV among others for their outstanding leadership and urged others to follow suit.



“We salute the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Togbe Afede XIV and several other important chiefs who continuously put the national interest first in all things. We respect them for their defence of the truth even when it is not too popular or pleasing to the ear.



They deserve our commendation and national celebration, especially as truth is becoming a scarce commodity in public office and private life. Both history and posterity will judge them favourably. The nation needs such voices to keep our political office holders in check by speaking truth to power. Let's encourage rather than denigrate them,” he explained.

