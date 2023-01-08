Stop lying to get help; it deprives genuine poor people of support - CCF

Adelaide Allassani-Davis is a Board Member of CCF and a Banker

Ghanaians have been urged to refrain from telling lies to receive support from philanthropic organizations.

A Board Member of Crime Check Foundation (CCF), Adelaide Allassani-Davis who is also a banker says the act blocks access to opportunities for genuine persons who need help.



Speaking at an event organized by CCF to fete the underprivileged in Accra, Mrs. Allassani-Davis cautioned such crook individuals who take advantage of the sympathy of philanthropic entities to feign stories to receive support. She said it spells doom for them.



The Foundation organizes a feast on the eve of Christmas every year since 2019 to put smiles on the faces of the poor and needy.



With the huge undertakings of the Foundation under its programmes including, the Street Charity, Health Check, General Charity, and Educational Support Series, to save the needy, some unscrupulous persons approach the organization to swindle it at the expense of the deprived.



Mrs. Allassani- Davis who has been unhappy about the situation says it depletes the reserves of the organization discouraging donors from sending support.

This she said denies genuine poor persons help.



She did not spare beneficiaries who are also fond of misusing monies given to them.



“There are many people in distress out there whom we have not been able to reach out to despite CCF’s effort to extend its support coverage to other areas. There are hindrances to this. People would come to the organization and pretend they need help but they actually do not. This is taking a toll on the reserves of the Foundation.



“I also want to advise the beneficiaries to use the donations given to them judiciously. The wasted is too much. Most of the beneficiaries will go to the bank and withdraw all the money we give them and misappropriate it and then they go back to their old state. We want to entreat you to save and stop spending recklessly because the donations will not be coming every day. If you do that you will never progress though you get the support you need,” Mrs. Allassani-Davis counseled.



However, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng said the Foundation would not be deterred from executing its job.

“We at CCF are bent on doing our job to the expectation of donors as we will continue to be transparent. We would not allow the action of dishonest individuals to deny others of the assistance they need,” he indicated.



Mr. Kwarteng assured breast cancer patients support for them to undergo radiotherapy treatment under the Meena Breast Cancer Foundation (MBCF), established to cater to patients.



During the occasion, beneficiaries under the various programmes of CCF and MBCF received bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, wax prints and some cash amounts to enable them to celebrate the festivity to its fullest.