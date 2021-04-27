Stop making Visual Arts students feel like they only ‘mould clay’ in school – Popular Artist

A popular artist, making great strides in Ghana has bemoaned the mediocre attitude of Ghanaians towards the arts, even from the secondary level.

Anthony Jefferson Hanson, known by many as Ashenso believes subjects that are art-inclined are largely looked down upon and belittled in schools, leaving students who are passionate about it dispirited.



Recounting his experience as an art student, he noted that his passion was barely acknowledged in school but his perseverance urged him on and today his work is one of the few being recognized globally.



His advice is simple, that art is encouraged right from the foundations of one’s education so the industry can grow and Ghanaian art can be appreciated in Ghana and beyond.



Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Wonder Ami Hagan on the ‘People & Places’ show, Jefferson Anthony said,



“We that are in the system and already out of school, there’s little they can do about us because now we know our ways and means so if anything can change, we should go back to the grassroots which is the schools or people who are offering visual arts, just give them that confidence.

“They don’t protect them; they don’t teach them or guide them. Talent has to be guided, talent that is not guided becomes something else, so if we go back to the schools and give them that encouragement and even a reason to sit up and study it more, and become like, then they’ll begin to mention our names.



“When we go back to schools and set up their art studios, let them feel proud of themselves of being visual arts students, than to be teasing them that you only go to school to pound clay,” he added.



Watch the full interview here:



