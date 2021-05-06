Stop mining in forest reserves – National House of Chiefs President

President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, has called for a halt in mining in the forest reserves across the country.

The paramount Chief of Sefwi Ahwiaso Traditional Area also called on the government to involve traditional rulers, particularly at the local level in the issuance of permits and prospecting license to the miners so that chiefs and the local people could be watchdogs to monitor effectively.



Officials from the Forestry Commission led by the Chief Executive Officer, John Allotey, were at the Palace of Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi II at Ahwiaso to find out the level of compliance in protecting forest reserves.



The team visited the Aflao hills forest reserve where 11.8 hectares out of the 3,700 hectares have been destroyed by galamsey operators and the Ahwiaso east forest reserve where ten hectares out of the over 12000 hectares have also been destroyed.



With serious levels of degradation, water bodies have also not been spared in the illegality.

The Chief underscored the need for the mining law to be reviewed to include traditional authority on the enforcement team.



The chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, said they have stopped issuing entry permits as part of the directive of the sector minister.



The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Hon John Abu Jinapor, issued directives for all those with prospecting license and entry permits into our forest reserves to cease operations in the wake of unbridled illegal mining.