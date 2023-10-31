Stop mounting pressure on John Mahama to pick you as his running mate - NDC stalwarts told

The Volta Regional Organizer of the NPP, Siki Abibu

Source: Albert-Gooddays, Contributor

The Volta Regional Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Siki Abibu, had some strong and straightforward words for party members and stalwarts who have clandestinely been pressuring the Party's flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to select them as running mates for the upcoming general elections.

The Regional Organizer made the vehement call at a media interview at Sogakope on Friday, October 18 during the donation of relief items by the Leadership of the Party on behalf of the Flagbearer to the victims of the recent flood devastation caused by the spilling of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.



Mr. Abibu minced no words as he addressed this worrying issue, emphasizing the critical need for party members across the country to be deliberate in prioritizing the collective interest of the Party over their personal parochial ambitions.



"It's time for some of our party stalwarts to put the collective interest above personal ambitions," he asserted. "Pushing for running mate positions at this time dangerously creates unnecessary division in the Party. We rather need to focus on uniting as one large family to win the upcoming elections."



The Organizer's remarks clearly underscore the pressing challenges faced generally by the Party in maintaining internal cohesion as the general elections draw nearer.



The undue pressure on the flagbearer, especially using key traditional leaders, statesmen, and highly respected NDC elders in some regions, to choose a running mate has led to and is still causing sharp internal divisions and infighting, which the Organizer clearly finds gravely detrimental to the Party's prospects, both in the short and long terms.



"Our primary goal, the Organizer declared, should be to unite behind our flagbearer and present a strong, formidable and cohesive front to the electorate. We cannot afford to be distracted by personal pursuits and internal struggles at this critical juncture.

That will certainly not give JDM the peace of mind to consult the Council of Elders, as stipulated by the Party Constitution, to settle on who is best fit for now."



He went on to address some of the stalwarts involved in such activities, stating that, "It's crucial that our party members who are culpable understand that their actions are not only undermining the Party's ability to present a united and appealing alternative to the current failed NPP government but also setting and stoking very dangerous fires that will be very difficult to quench when the Party assumes power in January 2025. We must put an end to this needless undue pressure on our Flagbearer."



"It will be proper for those engaging in such fruitless ventures to exercise restraint and patience, work for our victory next year and when John Mahama finishes his final term in 2028, they come out and pursue such interests".



Mr. Abibu concluded by putting on record that he is highly optimistic that the exit of JDM after finishing his constitutional second term will present his Region, the Volta Region, the deserving opportunity to once again have its own at the Presidency.



These crucial concerns raised by the Regional Organizer serve as a stark reminder of the importance of party unity and the need for all discerning party members to align their efforts and resources with the broader goal of winning the upcoming elections.



As the political landscape becomes increasingly competitive, this message highlights the urgency for all party faithfuls, home and abroad, to work together for a common cause, consciously setting aside individual aspirations for the greater good of the NDC and its supporters as well as sympathizers.