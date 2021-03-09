Stop preaching if you have no message – Duncan-Williams tells conspiracy theorists

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of Action Chapel International has told men of God and others preaching against the COVID-19 vaccine to stop making sermons out of the vaccines, stressing that the vaccines are just like other vaccines and he has taken his shot.

Preaching to his congregants Sunday, March 7, 2021, he advised people to exercise their choice to take or not take the vaccine but desist from dissuading people from taking the vaccine.



“If you don’t have what to preach, stop preaching: stop making a whole sermon out of [COVID-19] vaccines,” he admonished.



Some preachers, including Dr Chris Onyakhilome, have preached against the vaccines, alleging that they are unsafe and are a weapon designed by the West to alter the DNA of Africans.

But these assertions have been debunked by other preachers and especially medical professionals who insist the vaccines are safe and efficacious.



For Archbishop Duncan Williams, it is wrong for such conspiracy theorists to try to trick people to not take the vaccine.



