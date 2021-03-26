Stop 'premature' flagbearer campaigns – Freddie Blay to NPP members

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Freddie Blay has tasked all members of the party to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver on his mandate for the next four years.

He has urged all persons within the party who have flagbearership ambitions going into the next major elections to desist from campaigning at the moment since the time is not due for such activities.



Mr Blay told TV3’s Dzifa Bampoe in an exclusive interview that such activities at the moment will only distract the president’s attention.



His comments come on the heels of alleged campaign posters of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen which are flooding the social media space as supporters try to market their candidates ahead of the party’s internal election to pick a flagbearer.



The Vice President has in an official statement earlier this week denied embarking on any such activities.



Mr Blay said “The president has four-year mandate, we don’t want him to be distracted.

“What is destructive about it is that, invariably some individuals may even end up criticizing each other within the party and even criticize the president.



“This will be destructive. Infighting, factionalism will distract us from doing what we are supposed to do.



“The president may have to settle disputes. Definitely, there will be time for people to file their papers.”



