Stop recruiting illiterates as polling agents - NDC told

Mark Woyongo, former MP for Navrongo Central

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Navrongo Central, Mark Woyongo has advised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2020 elections, to avoid the use of polling station agents who can neither read nor write.

According to him, the era of using people who are not literate as polling agents is far over because such a risky decision can pin you in opposition for good.



Mark Woyongo who made this known at a ceremony to announce the defection of a former Parliamentary Candidate of the PNC to the NDC covered by MyNewsGh.com, said such persons could be blamed for the NDC’s defeat in 2016 because they did not Police the polling station well.

“We cannot win this year’s elections if we simply rely on people who cannot read or write to the station as polling stations agents. Those days are over; that caused my Parliamentary defeat to my opponent (Joseph Kofi Adda). We ought to advance some of the strategies by using teachers, retired appointees as well as ‘men with structures’ as polling station agents. That and only that can help us to win power come December 7 elections”, he said.



The former Defense Minister called on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to sacrifice their time and resources at ensuring that the party wins more Parliamentary seats and also capture power in 2020.