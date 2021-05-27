Stop sacrificing ‘innocent’ Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman – Allotey Jacobs to critics

• Allotey Jacobs believes Lt. Col. Agyeman is being sacrificed because of politics

• He indicated that his promotion as Commanding Officer at the 64 Battalion shows he has something to offer



• Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman was relieved of his duties by the National Security Minister following an alleged assault on a journalist



Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a Social Commentator, has said Ghanaians like sacrificing innocent people who are willing to serve the country genuinely.



According to him, withdrawing Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman from the National Security Secretariate and reappointing him as the Commanding Officer at the 64 Battalion Infantry Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces shows that “there is something in him that he can offer for the military”.



“You see how we destroy people, that is Ghana for you. We destroy innocent people for the sake of politics,” Jacobs said while contributing to a discussion on Peace FM on Wednesday, May 26 monitored by GhanaWeb.

“Don’t let us sacrifice innocent people who will always defend this country. Every government has its own people who will protect his interest…if someone has been given a responsible position and there has been a mistake, we shouldn’t just wake up and start making political capital out of it,” he noted.



He added that Ghana as a country “turn to demoralize people who will stand for God and country”.



Allotey Jacobs encouraged Lt. Col. Agyeman and said, “in serving God and country, you will encounter one or two problems”.



Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman, together with three other officers were, on May 20, relieved of their duties by the National Security Minister.



This was the outcome of preliminary investigations into the unmerited assault against journalist Caleb Kudah. This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ministry of National Security.

Lt. Col. Agyeman was stripped of his position as the Director of Operations at the National Security Ministry.



According to the Ministry, this is to “assure the general public and particularly all media practitioners that the Ministry will expeditiously investigate any complaints against any personnel of its agencies”.



But reports reveal that few hours following the Ministry’s decision, Lt. Col. Frank Agyeman on May 21, received a top military appointment despite the aforementioned “inappropriate” conduct he displayed.



Watch Allotey Jacobs below.




