Stop searching for imaginary drugs on media persons - GJA to police

President of the Ghana Journalists Association(GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has cautioned security personnel to desist from planting narcotic drugs on media personalities.

His comments come back on recent searches being carried out on journalists for various reasons.



This singling out and thorough search on media persons have been described by many as needless profiling.



Addressing participants at the Press Centre in Accra on "Public interest; Journalism and the protection of journalists", the GJA president cautioned the police against planting illegal drugs on media persons.



“The scandalous frequency, death threats, ugly diction, and beatable insults and abnormal search for imaginary drugs with journalists as targets is, to say the least generally unacceptable and it is not in line with freedom and justice," he said.



Meanwhile, Mr. Monney also called on the appropriate authorities to act swiftly to bring the perpetrators of Ahmed Suale’s death to book.

This, he believes when done, will pump a sense of protectiveness amongst media practitioners.



“Some anti-media elements have not relented in their devilish agenda to make life hellish for certain journalists whose so-called crime is fearlessly shedding light in public dark spots.



"What is most unthinkable is the aberrant habit of law enforcers of devious professional standards who apply the law wrongly and punitively against innocent journalists. The soul of this nation is bleeding profusely. Killers of Ahmed Suale should be found tried and jailed,” he said.



