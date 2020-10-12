Stop seeking lovers on the internet – Gender Minister warns young girls

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison has warned teenage girls to abstain from finding lovers on the internet.

According to her, a better option will be to find educational materials to read while surfing the net to acquire knowledge instead.



Her comments follow the rampant harassment of vulnerable teenage girls on the internet in recent times.



While commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child, the Gender Minister advised that “Young girls at this tender age, if you are less than 18, the internet is there for you to study. I beg you, that is not where we start relationship…you know what I am talking about… Because of COVID, everybody has a phone now or is used to the computer and even before then, that is what we used to study. I beg you, when someone is on your page on WhatsApp, you can block that person…don’t let anybody bully you on the phone.”.



She furthered that teenage girls must not be swayed by bad friends to be in a relationship at this tender age, and therefore, should stand firm and be focused.

“Don’t let anybody influence you, not even your friends. It is so scary, 8 years, 12 years, 14 years. If you know what sex is about, let it be in your textbook when you are matured enough and you marry, then you go and visit it… All those who will chat you and tell you they love you; it is a lie, they don’t love you. Wait, when you are matured enough, you finish school, you start your job, you can be in a relationship,” Cynthia Mamle Morrison emphasised.



She also warned that teenagers, especially young girls refrain from visiting certain sites that expose them to harassment and stalking.



Every October 11, the world celebrates the girl child on this day to highlight girls’ needs and the particular problems they can face, and drive efforts that meet these needs and fulfil their rights.



This year’s celebration was on the theme “My voice, our equal future.”