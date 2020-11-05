Stop seeking to find fault with everything EC does - Kabila blasts Mahama

James Kwabena Bomfeh, CPP former General Secretary, has taken a jab at the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama over his comments regarding the Electoral Commission.

The former President John Mahama has doubted the EC's commitment to ensure free and fair elections on December 7 this year.



He was of a strong view that the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission has failed to build the consensus for credible elections.



“Elections are about consensus, we build a consensus and we move on. That is why the IPAC is very important. Now, the IPAC is like an enemy to the EC. The EC has gone to resurrect a lot of dead bodies and added them to IPAC so that they can be the majority and bulldoze their way through. On the day of the election, if the thing backfires, it will fall on you," he said.



He further accused the Commission of laying off some competent workers because they served under the erstwhile Charlotte Osei administration.



"I hear that a lot of people who are very capable and are technically competent, because they served under Charlotte Osei administration, have been transferred out to the districts. This is why I have doubted the competence of this commission. I have no confidence in the EC.''

In his assessment of the conduct of the EC, Mr. Mahama predicted mayhem on the election day.



"I can anticipate some chaos on the election day. People will not find their names here and there. I have been an MP before and I know how these happen. I have also warned about the BVRs and how they will perform, we do not know,” he said on Woezor TV on Saturday, October 17, 2020.



Also speaking to the leadership of the Council of Inner City Tribal Chiefs and Queen Mothers from across the country in Accra, he slammed the EC saying ''barely four weeks to an election, we don’t have the final certified register for the election that we are going to vote with. We filed our nominations without the final register. And so, you have to go to people who have registered to endorse your presidential nomination forms".



James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabilla, bemoaned Mr. Mahama's consistent criticisms of the EC.



Speaking on Peace FM's''Kokrokoo'' programme, he wondered why Mr. Mahama is persistently attacking the EC when during his regime, he told the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to allow the EC to do its job because he had confidence in the Commission.

"What has changed today that all of sudden you have backtracked?" he questioned.



Kabila admonished Mr. Mahama to behave as a Chief and stop reacting to everything.



"There are some things we leave for the linguist or smaller Chiefs to say but here it is the paramount Chief (Mahama) who is reacting to everything. He is talking too much."



"Where are the Ministers under your regime? Where are your Communicators? Why are you the person saying everything?" he asked former President John Mahama.