Stop selective enforcement of coronavirus protocols - GMA

Dr Frank Ankobea, President of the Ghana Medical Association

The President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Frank Ankobea, has called on the government and the security agencies to enforce the COVID-19 preventive measures equally and not selectively.

According to him, the restrictions announced by President Akufo-Addo on Sunday will amount to nothing if they are not properly and strictly enforced.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, Mr. Ankobea said “we’re grateful to the President for the restrictions but we have to make sure they are enforced. We [GMA] are going to follow up on them to see how things play out. We know that people are supposed to wear masks but you walk out there and realize people are not in masks. Even those who are supposed to enforce the law, some of them do not wear masks.”



“In Ghana, it’s like the enforcement is for ‘those who don’t matter’ but that shouldn’t be the case. The enforcement should be done equally. We shouldn’t act like ostriches. We know some churches do not comply with the protocols. You ask them to stay for an hour and they stay for more than 2 hours…so enforcement is key.”



Dr. Ankobea also stated that the GMA wanted tougher restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.



“We’re grateful to the president for listening to us and coming up with some restrictions but if you look at our statement, we wanted more. But we don’t know the science and data available to him. The infections are affecting our work and honestly, if we don’t sit up, we’re going to be overwhelmed.”



President Akufo-Addo on Sunday reintroduced the ban on parties, weddings, and funerals in a bid to slow the rapid spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the country.

Addressing the nation on Sunday, the President said the reintroduction of the restrictions is important due to the number of active cases.



According to the President, private burials must not be more than 25 people with social distancing and covid-19 preventive measures strictly in place.



Also, beaches, nightclubs, cinemas are also banned with restaurants encouraged to limit sit-ins for patrons.



So far, 416 people have died from the deadly disease according to the President with the current active cases shooting up to 5, 358.



Currently, Ghana has 170 and 44 persons in severe and critical conditions respectively.



The President also urges churches and mosques to strictly implement Coronavirus protocols adding that government will take delivery of first COVID-19 vaccines by March 2020.