Stop sharing your nude photos with your partners - Victim urges

File photo

A survivor of leaked sex tapes and photos, Cecilia has advised the youth, especially young women and girls, not to share their nude photos or videos with their partners through social media.

Her advice comes after she survived threats of leaked sexy photos from a guy she was in a relationship with.



A survey conducted in 2022 by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in selected senior high schools across Accra revealed that students are active on betting and pornographic sites.



Also, a lot of female students said that their naked pictures were used to blackmail them on social media sites for money or sex.



Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Director General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), spoke on Tuesday at a Child Online Protection Forum in Accra held for the media and children.



He noted that a report by UNICEF Ghana indicated that more than 13,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse were reportedly accessed or uploaded from Ghana in the year 2020.



“According to INTERPOL’s global crime trends key finding for 2022, online child sexual exploitation and abuse (OCSEA) was ranked among the top ten crime trends perceived to pose a “high” or very high threat to countries.”

Sharing her experience on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ama Gyenfa Ofosu Darkwa, Cecilia noted that her then-boyfriend after SHS asked her to send him sexy photos of her to him.



After doing that, the guy, with whom she had never had sex, started using the photos to blackmail her and demand sex from her.



However, thanks to her father’s prompt intervention with the police, the suspect was apprehended and the situation was averted.



After sharing her traumatic experience, Cecilia urged young girls and women, in particular, not to trust their partners enough with their nude photos or videos.



She believed that people change and that they can share naked photos whenever they leave or do not get what they want in a relationship.



“Do not trust your partner, regardless of the love between you two.” Even if he loves you now, there can be a change of heart. So you have to take lessons from my story: if a man says he loves you and asks you to send him nude photos, do not do it. “Even those who are married, some do leak videos, and for you who are just in a relationship, anything can happen,” she said.