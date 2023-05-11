Stop sleeping with your students or you’ll be severely punished – NAGRAT to teachers

File photo

The National Graduate Association of Teachers has cautioned teachers who have sexual relationships with students to stop or face legal consequences.

Godwin Awoonor – Yevu, the Eastern regional NAGRAT chairman, decried how such a connection affects student performance.



He indicated that throughout the year of review, ten incidents involving instructors were handled in the eastern region.



He was speaking at a sensitization programme at Coaltar Senior Presbyterian High School, emphasising the importance of students feeling empowered while cautioning teachers to follow the code of conduct or face prosecution.



"Your job as a teacher is to educate the students. You have no business having a sexual relationship with students. That is both unethical and unfortunate. That is why we embarked on this exercise to remind teachers of their ethical values while also empowering students and encouraging them to refrain from having affairs with their teachers. When you are exposed as a teacher, the sanctions are severe, and you will not be spared. There are two types of punishments: criminal and administrative. We will not support you as a teacher if you sleep with students.”

"Every teacher is aware of the code of conduct, and we expect them to follow it. They are also aware of the consequences if a teacher is found to have slept with a student. They are aware of the sanctions and what could happen to them, so no teacher will be spared. Last year, we dealt with more than ten cases.”



The headmaster of the Presbyterian Senior High and Technical School, Eric Kwabena Addo Agyakwah, was concerned that female students continued to drop out of school after every vacation due to pregnancy caused by poverty levels.



During the previous academic year, eight student girls dropped out due to pregnancy.



Mercy Agyarkwah, the Eastern Regional Counselling and Guidance Director, underlined that girl in schools needed confidence and willpower to be proactive against sexual solicitations.