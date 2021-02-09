Stop soldiers from bodyguard duties – Minority to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Minority in Parliament has called on President Akufo-Addo to take steps to demilitarize the country.

According to the NDC MPs, the recent visibility of military men and women across the country serving as bodyguards to individuals is a course for worry.



Addressing the media in parliament Tuesday, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu questioned why the police who are responsible for the protection of persons and properties have been sidelined.



The development comes in the wake of concerns over military personnel detailed to provide protection to the chairperson of the Electoral Commission in the ongoing election petition.

Touching on the work of the Appointments Committee which commences Wednesday, the Tamale South MP assured the minority side will execute its work without fear or favour.



The ranking member of the Appointments Committee also disclosed handing over notes of former appointees have been made available to members as demanded earlier.