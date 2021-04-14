Stop sponsoring ECG staff to lie against MD, we’II expose you - Group

The group says the allegations against the MD are without basis and lack evidence

Objective Media Forum has taken a swipe at the Staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) demanding that Managing Director, Kwame Agyeman-Budu be relieved of his duty with immediate effect.

According to the group, the call by the staff is sponsored by selfish and greedy individuals who want the MD out so they will take over and mess up the ECG.



They have therefore warned they will have no option other than expose these persons if they don’t stop their attacks.



The Objective Media Forum in a release said the call by the aggrieved staff and the allegations against the MD lack evidence.



Read the full statement below:



The Objective Media Forum has taken note of the joke of a threat issued by the so-called Junior and Senior Unions of the Electricity Company of Ghana demanding the removal of the Managing Director Kwame Agyeman-Budu.



The attempt to have the MD removed is borne out of selfish interest and sponsored by persons who want the job of a man who has transformed ECG since his appointment.

It is a palpable falsehood for the Unions to make claims that the current MD lacks vision and invested in misplaced priorities leading to the unavailability of critical materials such as meters, service cables conductors, prepaid vending accessories, maintenance materials, which has caused delays in connecting and supplying customers who have paid for such services.



These allegations are without basis, lacks evidence and only meant to denigrate the hardworking MD.



We wish to state categorically that the unions are been used by some individuals to attack the integrity of the MD for no just reason.



It is also outrageous for the unions to fault the MD for constructing a canteen for the staff and not himself. It remains strange for the staff to describe the project as needless.



We have painstakingly investigated these allegations and conclude that on the issue of the allegation of outsourcing ECG’s STL collection as advance payment of a bill, it is only a proposal that has been put forward by a company just like any other proposal brought to ECG from companies.

No approval has been granted because the board is yet to sit and deliberate on the matter.



We wish to reiterate that the current MD has several achievements to his credit. He managed to hold the ECG together when faced with financial challenges in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.



In irrespective of the outbreak, the staff of the company received their monthly salary without any delays.



He has led and supervised ongoing and completed projects some of which include the Kasoa and Pokuase substations among others.



He also supervised the introduction of smart prepaid meters with which one can load their metres with credit at their convenience.

He introduced the drone system for monitoring power lines and projects given out to independent contractors.



The initiative has assisted the ECG to identify faulty lines and resolve them quickly.



We conclude by stating that the MD is a team player and no attempt by the distractors would hold water.



We will have no option other than to expose the selfish and greedy personalities behind the call to have him removed.