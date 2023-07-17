1
Menu
News

Stop stampeding government - Akwasi Acquah jabs NDC MPs over boycott

Video Archive
Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

Member of Parliament for Oda, Akwasi Acquah has slammed the Minority in Parliament for threatening to boycott the House on Gyakye Quayson's trial.

The Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson is facing a criminal charge filed by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.

The Minority have served notice to the House that they will join Hon. Gyakye Quayson to court in solidarity.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Hon. Akwasi Acquah said what the Minority wants to do is in variance with the laws of the country.

According to him, they want to pump fear into the country but reminded them of their core duty to their constituents which is to represent them in Parliament, hence boycotting parliamentary business for Gyakye Quayson's sake doesn't speak well of them.

"They are doing that to terrorize the nation. They want to chain the hands of the nation. They are tying the hands of the law", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio