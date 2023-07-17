Stop stampeding government - Akwasi Acquah jabs NDC MPs over boycott

Member of Parliament for Oda, Akwasi Acquah has slammed the Minority in Parliament for threatening to boycott the House on Gyakye Quayson's trial.

The Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson is facing a criminal charge filed by the Attorney General, Godfred Dame.



The Minority have served notice to the House that they will join Hon. Gyakye Quayson to court in solidarity.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Hon. Akwasi Acquah said what the Minority wants to do is in variance with the laws of the country.

According to him, they want to pump fear into the country but reminded them of their core duty to their constituents which is to represent them in Parliament, hence boycotting parliamentary business for Gyakye Quayson's sake doesn't speak well of them.



"They are doing that to terrorize the nation. They want to chain the hands of the nation. They are tying the hands of the law", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



