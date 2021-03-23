Stop suffering in silence, nobody has to die again – Father of murdered Lilian Dedjoe

Father of Lilian Dedjoe, woman murdered by her husband after series of abuse in the marriage, has made a clarion call to women who are suffering from various forms of abuse in their relationships and marriages to boldly come out and report in order to save their lives.

Mr Seth Charles Blasue, speaking to the media after he showed up in court for the hearing of the case against his son-in-law, Prince Charles Dedjoe who’s facing charges for killing his wife, noted that he was hopeful the court will ensure justice is served.



Reacting to the huge support and campaigns being championed by women’s groups as well as civil rights groups to demand justice for Lilian Dedjoe, Mr Blasue intimated that it was time such violence against women was brought to a halt.



“…domestic violence is condemnable anywhere, any day, it shouldn’t happen…and so irrespective of the fact that it is my daughter who is dead, everybody who is concerned is concerned because that thing has to stop.



“There are many women today suffering in silence, and they should come out boldly now out of it. Nobody has to die again under such circumstances,” father of Lilian Dedjoe stressed.



Meanwhile, husband of the victim, Prince Charles Dedjoe has been denied bail by the Madina Magistrate court for a second time.



His lawyer, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey (Rtd) argued that the court had the capacity to admit the accused person to bail citing a judgement of the Supreme Court.

But citing the need for ample time to continue the investigations into the death of the wife of the suspect, the prosecution opposed the application and prayed the court to refuse the bail.







In a related development, residents of Ho in the Volta Region have been left to lick their wounds after one of their own was murdered by her footballer boyfriend on Tuesday morning.



According to a report by Kasapafmonline, Jay Dordorye, the suspect, reportedly murdered his 25-year-old lover, Harriet Kafui Ahiati after which he unsuccessfully tried killing himself by slitting his throat, stabbing himself twice in the stomach and trying to hang on a ceiling fan.



The 26-year-old Jay however was arrested after he was discovered by the Ho Municipal Police Command.