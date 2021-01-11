Stop taking GH¢300 to hype appointment seekers to catch Akufo-Addo’s eye – Abronye

Abronye DC, Bono Region NPP Chairman

Chairman for the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region, Kwame Baffoe know in the political circles as Abronye DC has advised party foot soldiers not to be fooled by GHC 300 given to them by people who want Ministerial appointments to circulate their supposed contributions during the campaign season.

According to him, these individuals are wicked and selfish people who think of themselves alone and will not be of help to them if they succeed in catching the eye of the President and get an appointment in government.



“I want to tell the grassroots not to fall for the GH¢300 they are giving to you people to be circulating motorbikes they bought during the campaign season. These people are wicked and when they get the appointment, you may not see them again. Do you know that if you circulate those photos and videos of these people donating motorbikes, you are like a debt collector asking Nana Addo to pay his debt? Stop it.”



He continued ” Don’t let them give you GH¢300, you will be hungry for the next six years. If they will help you, like when they came for the first time, they would have helped you. NPP brought people who do not listen. They sack footsoldiers from their offices but today, they want to be reappointed. The people you brought are the cause of our downfall”.

Abronye intimated that this year, appointments to be made by the President will be a footsoldiers appointment and will ensure that the party footsoldiers are provided with personalities who have their wellbeing at heart.



He said the President will not appoint more than 80 Ministers in his second term in office.