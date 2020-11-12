Stop talking about me - Rev Owusu Bempah warns Rev Kofi Oduro

Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro and Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has cautioned the Head Pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, to stop talking about him.

According to Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, Prophet Kofi Oduro is spiritually blind and that he sees nothing.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, that Prophet Kofi Oduro is a hypocrite and that he should stop talking about him or face his wrath.

“Anyone that says he is the only perfect man is a criminal he said.



He is claiming that I am fake because he sees nothing," he said.