Stop teacher and child abuse in schools, advocate for Ghanaian languages – GNAT told

Dean of the University of Cape Coast School of Business, Professor John Gatsi has called on the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) to raise awareness for the study of Ghanaian languages because these languages are dying very fast in tertiary institutions at Masters and doctoral levels.

Prof Gatsi who described GNAT as an important stakeholder in the educational system of Ghana said dedicated quotas by the Scholarship Secretariat to incentivize the study of Ghanaian languages can be the starting point while pleading with net worth individuals and traditional authorities to support departments providing the opportunity for the study of Ghanaian languages in tertiary institutions.



He said this while speaking as the keynote speaker at the 90th Anniversary of GNAT at Asikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central Region.



Prof Gatsi told the GNAT conference delegates that studying, teaching and researching into Ghanaian languages provide a better platform to revive the values and diversity needed to reengineer our collective development. He further explained that a dying language means lost of opportunity for self discovery.



Prof Gatsi advised GNAT to use the portfolio of experiences gained over the past 90years to continue to contribute to the educational sector and protect the welfare of members.

The keynote speaker charged GNAT to prioritize professional development of its members seriously to remain relevant. He asked GNAT to strengthen its research unit to be able to progressively make contributions towards nation building.



He advised that “GNAT must be clear about its role in the educational policy formulation, delivery and building of congenial school environment for teachers, administrators, and learners. It takes a fine combination of well-trained teachers, conducive learning environment and well-articulated curriculum to get good outcomes.”



Prof. Gatsi tasked GNAT to take up the growing reports of child and Teacher abuse in our basic schools as the development does not support the teaching and learning environment. He asked GNAT to organize special training for teachers to appreciate basic rights of the child to avoid fostering psychological and physical abuse.