Stop telling Ghanaians 'nonsense' - Sefa Kayi goes wild on government officials

Broadcaster and host of Ghana's number 1 morning show "Kokrokoo", Kwami Sefa Kayi, has lambasted government officials telling Ghanaians to fix their attitudes before they tell President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country.

Many Ghanaians say the president is underperforming in his second term.



They complain bitterly about decisions of the government, particularly with regard to its imposition of taxes and fuel price increments among other economic hardships.



Currently, social media users have gone into a frenzy over the performance of the president and generated #fixthecountry to convey their demands to the president.



But the #fixthecountry crusaders have had a toxic reply from some government officials as they have also formed #fixyourself to say the citizens must first fix their attitudes before they get the change they want.



Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, called Ghanaians "fools" for asking the president to fix the country.

“Take good notice of this too, Fix the Country, Fix the Country. Gyimie (meaning foolish in the Twi language)! You don’t pay your taxes, you politicise every good policy…you chase teenagers who are even young to be your daughters. In fact you even cheat on your wife/husband. Please fix yourself first,” Annoh-Dompreh wrote in a rebuttal on his social media account.



He, however, later rendered an apology saying "I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousnesses of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding. Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important."



Taking on the 'fix the country' campaign, Kwami Sefa Kayi, affectionately called Chairman General, rebuked the government officials over their rude utterances and replies to Ghanaians.



"Must you respond to everything? Because what these #fixit people are saying is all true, so if they have made them their minds to escalate it and take action on it, you just have to pay a good listening ear to it. But you don't respond with nonsense," he fired back on his show on Peace FM Friday morning.