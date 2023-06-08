Stop telling men you are hungry, are we doing school feeding? – Chief chastises women

The Gyaasehene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Twumasi Dankwa, has called on Ghanaian women to learn to be more dependent.

Speaking at the Women Icons Regional Exhibition in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, organized by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEP), on June 2, 2023, the chief lamented about the over-dependence of most Ghanaian women on their spouses these days.



He said that the first thing most women do is to make demands when their male partners call them, adding this behaviour is not the best, and it makes women lose respect.



“If you are a woman, make sure you are using your hands for something productive. If you do this, you gain the respect of men.



“Stop telling men you are hungry. As soon as some women call you, they tell you they are hungry. If she is not hungry, her mother is sick. If her mother is not sick her phone is spoilt. Do we repair phones?



“Do I work at school feeding for you to be telling me you are hungry? You can’t do that. If you do that, men will not respect you. We men nowadays are suffering,” he said in Twi.

IB/OGB