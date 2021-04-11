Stop the attack on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu - NPP Regional Executive to Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister

It has emerged that former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, is hatching presidential ambition to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as its flagbearer for the 2024 general elections reason he vented his anger on Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu over his non-Akan comments

“Boakye Agyarko in politics is my uncle and has confided in me that he will contest for the party flagbearership race when nominations are opened for prospective party members to do so”, Ashanti Regional First Chair of the party, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere revealed on Kumasi-based Abusua FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The revelation from Mr. Nsenkyere comes after Mr. Boakye Agyarko blasted the Party’s Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, for suggesting NPP needs a non-Akan flagbearer in 2024 to break the jinx.



“I know Boakye Agyarko has a great interest in becoming NPP flagbearer so I understand why he is kicking against the non-Akan by the Majority Leader”, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere told the host of Akoma FM morning show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“My uncle shouldn’t be worried at all, after all, he hails from Ashanti and Eastern Regions of the country and he will have a great advantage to lead the party”, Kwabena Nsenkyere stated.



Meanwhile, the Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu claims he has received verbal attacks from some members of the party members after suggesting that NPP will need a non-Akan person as flagbearer after President Akufo-Addo



He however insisted that his comments were a wise counsel to the party to ponder over as the NPP prepares itself in the future for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s successor.