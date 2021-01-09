Stop the discrimination and reopen land borders – Mahama Ayariga

File photo of a Ghana border point

Bawku Central MP Mahama Ayariga has called for government to reopen land borders as a matter of urgency.

According to him, the continued closure was discriminatory.



“I would really strongly suggest that the president will reopen the land borders,” Ayariga said whiles speaking on Citi FM’s weekend news analysis program, The Big Issue.



“I find it very discriminatory that those who can afford to use flights can come into Ghana and those who cannot come in,” he added. He also bemoaned the economic impact of the closure, especially for border towns.

“The same measures that we have at the airports, we can put in place at these borders... because the reality is that people are moving already,” the MP added.



During a COVID-19 address in late August 2020, president Akufo-Addo announced the reopening of air borders after months of closure due to the pandemic. Land and sea borders have since remained closed.



As things stand, all official entering and exiting into the jurisdiction is through the airports. Movements are subject to a valid COVID test and observance of all safety protocols.