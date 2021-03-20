Stop the inferiority complex mindset – Kennedy Agyapong to Ghanaians

Businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong has said its time Ghanaians own and promote Ghanaian businesses and stop the inferiority complex.
According to him, Ghanaians have a strong attachment to foreign and imported goods than those made in Ghana.
The outspoken politician added that although some local products are not up to standard as a result of some experiences he encouraged Ghanaians to consume and patronize made in Ghana goods.
Speaking on NET2 TV the lawmaker said, its time Ghanaians change from this attitude while he urged religious leaders to speak to their members to embrace made in Ghana rather than fighting the devil.
“…we should encourage Ghanaians to own their own businesses and stop this inferiority complex.”
“It is time we change our mindset” he added.
He said what Ghana need right now for development is good governance, employers, and employees.
Watch the video below:
