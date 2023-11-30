‘Stop the lamentations and work for us' - Anti-corruption crusader to OSP

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

Anti-corruption advocate, Emmanuel Wilson has criticised Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng for his recent lamentations concerning the judicial hurdles hindering his prosecution of corruption and corruption-related cases.

Mr. Wilson believes there is no need for lamentations and urged Mr Agyebeng to focus on working for the benefit of the country.



Addressing journalists, Mr Agyebeng revealed that he had received warnings from senior lawyers about a conspiracy by some lawyers elevated to the Bench, to undermine his office.



He said judges are allegedly planning to frustrate his anti-corruption efforts by dismissing most of the cases he brings before them.



Mr Agyebeng expressed concern about the dismissive attitude towards corruption cases by the courts.

In response, Mr Wilson asked the Special Prosecutor to resign if he felt frustrated.



In an interview on Accra 100.5 FM's evening news on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Mr. Wilson emphasised that Ghanaians do not need to hear lamentations from the Special Prosecutor; rather, they expect concrete actions in the fight against corruption.



The anti-corruption crusader's critique comes amid Mr Agyebeng's concerns about challenges faced by his office in prosecuting corruption cases and the perceived lack of support from the judiciary.