Stop the lies, even the IMF has confirmed Ghana’s economy was affected by external factors- Paul Amaning to NDC

Paul Amaning

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

A member of the communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul Amaning, claimed that even the IMF’s boss had stated that Ghana was headed for sustainable growth, barring exogenous shocks like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He pointed out that every area of the economy has received significant infrastructure thanks to the NPP government.



In his words, if not for the current global crisis, the government had a clear vision for the nation and was on track to see that vision through.



He claims that whenever he hears the NDC criticizing wasteful spending, even though they are well aware of the fact that the government has invested in every area of the economy, they always seem to forget that many public employees have been working from home for close to a year as a result of COVID-19 while still receiving their salaries. Even though Ghanaians had their power costs cut in half, the country’s tax revenue was negatively impacted since businesses stopped operating.

“But in all, we were vindicated by the IMF Boss. Do you remember she used Ghana as an example for countries that had tangent growth that would have been sustainable but was affected due to external factors”, he told Movement Tv.



“This is a clear indication that government has better plans for the country which has been affected by external crisis. There are some countries where workers did not receive salaries. But ours is different due to the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”, he added.