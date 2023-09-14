Stop the political theatrics and concentrate on fixing economy - NDC man to Bawumia

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana

Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie, South African National Democratic Congress Council of Elders Chairman has slammed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for saying he is going to give the NDC party a showdown in 2024.

He describes the Veep's comments as theatrics and needless.



According to him, the Vice president should stop the showdown mantra and get to work to fix the economy.



Speaking on Joy News' "Am Show", Monday 11th September, 2023, and reacting to the showdown cliché as used by the Veep in reference to NDC, Mr. Quashie averred that instead of the Veep thinking about how to find ingenious ways to help the Ghanaian economy, he is rather fixated on a showdown with the NDC in 2024. "Very unfortunate theatrics and needless at the moment", he stated.



The Vice president, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia is on record to have told party loyalists in the Oti Region, “People in the Zongo communities say they doubt that the NPP will ever make Dr. Bawumia the flagbearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections. However, if they do bring Bawumia, we will vote massively for him. Thus, the NDC will lose massively in their two strongholds, the North and the Zongo communities, should Bawumia emerge as flagbearer.”

“I will also win more votes for the NPP in the Volta Region. Therefore, I will shake all their strongholds. That is why they (NDC) do not want Dr. Bawumia to emerge as the flagbearer. Because they know that as flagbearer, I will give them a showdown in their strongholds,” he stated.



The SA NDC Council Chair indicated that there are too many problems bedeviling our dear motherland that ought to catch the attention of the Veep and not give NDC a showdown.



"Look at the problem on the motorway. There is a minister of Roads and Highways who went on that road and said that if you (Ghanaians) don't understand road construction, shut up".



These are the things, in the view of Mr. Kofi Quashie, that should engage the attention of the Vice President. "I think Bawumia's behaviour needs to be put in check. Everybody would have to call him out to stop the theatrics and get to work to get things done", he emphasized.