Stop the propaganda against Free SHS - Kwesi Kwarteng

Communications Team Member, NPP, Kwesi Kwarteng

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Communications Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwesi Kwarteng, has advised political communicators of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NPP) to desist from politicising the Free SHS.

According to him, government must welcome ideas from all Ghanaians to make the policy accessible, equitable, and sustainable rather than the propaganda surrounding the policy which he believes will help bridge the gap between the literate and illiterate.



Kwesi Kwarteng praised the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia led government for their bold decision to implement the controversial policy.



“It is worthy of note that the NDC has never supported the Free SHS idea and they have always attempted to demonize it at every opportunity,’’ Kwesi Kwarteng exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“I’m urging the media and public to ignore propaganda claims to tarnish the free SHS policy,’’ he added



Kwesi Kwarteng said “The Akufo-Addo administration remains committed to seeing that the Free SHS program succeeds. We will not leave any stone unturned in achieving this objective”.