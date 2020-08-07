Politics

Stop the 'toxic politics'; we can be civil and still disagree - Atik Mohammed to Politicians

People's National Convention (PNC) Stalwart, Atik Mohammed has advised politicians in the country to be decorous in their utterances and the way they play the political game.

According to Atik Mohammed, "the kind of politics that is practiced in this country is very toxic" and it has to change.



He was commenting on claims made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government.



The party has accused the President of using the Military to intimidate some Ghanaians and prevent them from registering for their voters' ID card.



To the NDC, the President is using terror tactics to disenfranchise some Ghanaians, particularly the people of Volta Region and other Regions that are not strongholds of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



But Atik believes there is no such orchestration going on in the country and has branded such comments as ''unfortunate and reckless''.

To him, the culture where politicians engage in tribal politics and also exploit any opportunity to gain power at all cost at the expense of the peace of the nation needs to stop with immediate effect.



" . . when the political parties get the chance, they are very opportunistic and sometimes they don't think about the common good in the pursuit of this opportunism . . . We can do our politics and still be civil about it. We can have our disagreements and still remain civil about that," he said.



''That's how you grow a country. Let the people make determinations based on policies, issues; we have gone far beyond tribalism or ethnocentrism but politicians will not hesitate to roll back the wheels of this subculture simply because they feel it can give them votes," he stated on Peace FM's ''kokrokoo''.





