Stop the 'unnecessary' bastardizing of Martin Amidu - Dep. Information Minister

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide

Deputy Minister of Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, has called on the leadership, members and supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop attacking the personality of Martin Amidu.

Mr. Martin Amidu has resigned from his position as Special Prosecutor.



His resignation is premised on a number of factors such as he and his Deputy not paid since they assumed office two years ago, interferences from the President in his (Amidu) work and operational challenges.



Mr. Amidu cited the aforementioned reasons among others as the basis for his decision.



In a quick response, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a statement issued by his Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo denied Martin Amidu's allegations.



The President denied interfering in Mr. Amidu's work resulting in his resignation.



He also refuted not paying him and his Deputy as well as the operational challenges cited by Mr. Amidu.

Setting the record straight, the President disclosed that the office of the Special Prosecutor was well supported and resourced that currently, its account holds over 60 million cedis which Mr. Amidu refused to utilize.



The President's report contained several other points to disprove the claims by Martin Amidu.



Addressing Mr. Amidu's resignation, some NPP leaders and members have been lashing out at him (Amidu) in attempts to tell the public the truth.



According to Pius Enam Hadzide, the attempts by his party folks to bastardize Martin Amidu must stop with immediate effect.



He stated it is okay for one to pass his or her judgements but unacceptable for any person to denigrate Mr. Amidu's reputation or pass disparaging remarks about him.



"Stop bastardizing Mr. Martin Amidu. It's unnecessary to attack his person," he warned during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.