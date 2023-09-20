'Stop this childish behavior' - Nana Akomea scolds NDC over accusations against EC and NIA

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea has blasted the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over claims that the Electoral Commission has deliberately sent faulty machines to their strongholds in its ongoing limited registration exercise.

The limited voter registration is targeting to register at least 1.35 million people who have turned 18 years old since the last registration exercise in 2020 but the opposition party accuses the Commission of trying to sabotage their strongholds.



The exercise which commenced on Tuesday, September 12 is expected to end on October 2, 2023.



At a media briefing on the exercise, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah alleged that the EC had intentionally taken faulty machines to some of its district offices in areas it deems as NDC strongholds to frustrate eligible voters.



“There is not more than two centres where these breakdowns are happening which are in the stronghold of the NPP. All the rest are in the stronghold of the NDC…It is like his excellency when he was complaining about politicking within the bar association which turns to campaign at the bar conference,” he said.



But Nana Akomea finds these accusations very ridiculous.

He wondered how the EC would send faulty machines to NDC strongholds when the situation didn't happen only in specific areas but across 15 Regions with only Savannah Region not recording the challenge.



To him, the NDC is using the challenge which has been rectified by the Commission as their ploy in deceiving Ghanaians.



He also refuted the opposition's claims that the National Identification Authority (NIA) is in cahoots with the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig next year's general elections.



"When you think about this mindset of the NDC, you simply can't understand it. To say we have sent [faulty] machines to your constituencies or Regions; such childish things!...Now, they are even saying that the National Identification Authority has conspired with the NPP to register Nigerians or foreigners and when you tell them that the foreigners are part of the national identification, just but they will receive a card that shows they are foreigners, something that everyone already knows but you hear them on radio throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians", the STC Chief Executive on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".



