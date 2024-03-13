'Stop this nonsense' - Nana Akomea blasts persons peddling Kumah poisoning allegations

Nana Akomea

Chief Executive Officer of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has expressed rage over claims of food poisoning resulting in the death of the Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

Information from the Kumah family indicates that the health of the former Deputy Minister deteriorated en route to Accra in an ambulance, leading to an unplanned diversion to the Suhum Government Hospital, where he succumbed, leaving behind his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah and six children.



Following his demise, there are speculations that the late Deputy Finance Minister was killed for political reasons.



This rumour was chiefly peddled by broadcaster Captain Smart but the wife of the late John Kumah has refuted the claim and threatened a lawsuit against Captain Smart to substantiate his allegations.



The widow, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah expressed deep concerns over the insensitivity shown towards the grieving family and called on the police to take swift action against those spreading falsehoods.



General Overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, in a viral video that surfaced after the news of John Kumah's death, telling his congregation about a "deputy finance minister" who needed to be careful.



But Mrs. Lilian Kumah has described Nigel Gaisie as a "cheap liar", revealing that the Prophet already knew her husband's condition.

“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, lawyer John Kumah, personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times.



"That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries, and I did a programme with him dubbed ‘Let the Prophet Speak’”.



“We know him very well and he has known since November 2023 that the late John Kumah was seriously sick. My husband had a lot of respect for men of God in this country, and that included Nigel Gaisie when my husband and I thought he was a genuine man of God,” the widow recounted.



Commenting on the issue during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea slammed the peddlers of the poison story to desist from it, emphasizing this behavior is "extremely annoying".



He advised them to respect the bereaved family, describing the stories as "gibberish".



"Stop this nonsense!", he exclaimed.