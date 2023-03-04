10
Stop unauthorised Kayayei hostel project at Agbogbloshie – Ga Traditional Council

GA Mantsee.jpeg Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Members of the Ga Traditional Council want the unauthorized construction of a hostel for head porters(Kayayei) in the capital, Accra to stop immediately.

A statement signed by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse, and President of the Ga Traditional Council, noted that the Council has not been contacted nor has it been engaged in prior discussions on the establishment of the facility at Agbogbloshie.

It thus served notice that any person or group that wishes to proceed with the hostel project for “Kayayei”, should seek a new site outside the city.

“The Ga Traditional Council under the leadership of its President, Ga Mantse and the people of The Ga State, remain vehemently opposed to this Project,” the statement said.

